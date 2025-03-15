Jordan Thomas murder: Men wanted over killing still on the run 10 years after police name them
In December 2015, detectives released the names and photographs of four men they believed could hold vital information about a fatal shooting in the city one year earlier.
Those four men have not yet been traced and are believed to be actively evading arrest.
It is suspected that they may have fled to Somalia.
They were named by police as Mohammed Ali, Jamal Ali, Saeed Hussein and Ahmed Warsame.
Detectives want to speak to them about the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Thomas, of Firshill, who was shot at point blank range after a car he was a passenger in pulled up at traffic lights on Derek Dooley Way, just as it joins the Sheffield Parkway, in December 2014.
He was taken to hospital but died a short while later as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the Mondeo, who was 28 at the time, suffered a single gunshot wound but survived the attack.
In 2015, Jama Ahmed, of Broomhall Place, Broomhall, received a life sentence and was ordered to serve a minimum of 36 years behind bars after being found guilty of Jordan’s murder.
The gun attack, said to have involved others, was claimed to have been carried out in revenge afterJordan’s cousin, James Knowles, formerly of Deer Park Road, Stannington, stabbed a man to death in 2011.
Knowles had been having a hair cut at a barber’s in the Highfield area of the city when a group burst in and attacked him.
When the disturbance moved outside the shop, one of the attackers, Mubarak Ali, was fatally stabbed.
Two of the men police want to trace - Mohammed Ali and Jamal Ali - are brothers of Mubarak Ali.
When questioned about Mubarak’s death, Knowles told police: “They came for me, it was self defence. It was not my fault, trust me...If five people come at you what do you do? I didn’t mean to kill anyone.”
Knowles was jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of manslaughter.
Jordan’s death was described as a 'cold blooded execution' stemming from a feud which “spiralled out of control”.
Detective Chief Inspector Victoria Short, the senior investigating officer at the time, said then: “There is still no doubt in my mind that Jordan was killed as a result of a group of people working together.”
“... we know that there are people out there who know more, about who was involved, and where the four men we need to speak to have been staying or are currently living.”
She added: “Jordan’s family were left utterly devastated when Jordan was killed in a pre-planned attack – it is our duty to get justice for them, and we continue to search for the other people involved.”