A convicted killer has spent eight years languishing behind bars over the murder of a young Sheffield man while the other gang members believed to have been involved continue to evade justice.

Jordan Thomas was 22 years old when he was gunned down at point blank range at traffic lights on Derek Dooley Way in December 2014.

The following year, Jama Ahmed, then aged 30 and of Broomhall Place, Broomhall, was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 36 years years behind bars after being found guilty of murder.

Jordan, from Firshill, was said to have been killed in a 'cold blooded execution'. He was the front seat passenger in a car which was shot at as it stopped at traffic lights on Derek Dooley Way, just before the Sheffield Parkway.

Jordan Thomas was gunned down in a car on Derek Dooley Way, Sheffield. One man is behind bars over the shooting but others involved are yet to face justice

Jordan was blasted through the passenger side window of the Ford Mondeo he was travelling in after a gunman jumped out of a vehicle behind and fired three shots - hitting Jordan twice in his chest.

It could not be proven that Ahmed was the actual gunman, and others involved in the attack were never tracked down, but the drug dealer was convicted on the basis that he was part of a pre-planned plot to kill involving a number of gang members.

Jordan was said to have been targeted in revenge for the death of 23-year-old Mubarak Ali in 2011, who was killed by Jordan's cousin, James Knowles, then of Deer Park Road, Stannington, and who was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for manslaughter.

Mubarak who was stabbed to death on Mount Pleasant Road, Highfield, as part of a feud between rival gangs.

Jordan Thomas was 22 when he was shot dead in December 2014

Jailing Knowles over the knife attack, Mr Justice Openshaw warned that the murder could ‘further stoke feuding and rivalry’ between gangs in the city - and three years later his cousin Jordan was killed.

Four men are still wanted by South Yorkshire Police over Jordan's murder. Mohammed Ali, Jamal Ali, Saeed Hussein and Ahmed Warsame are believed to have fled to Somalia after the shooting. They arae believed to hold vital information about the gun attack.