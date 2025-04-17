John Barkess: Investigation launched after paedophile dies in Doncaster jail less than a year into sentence

By Darren Burke, Darren Burke
Published 17th Apr 2025, 09:13 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 09:55 BST
An investigation has been launched after a convicted paedophile died while serving his sentence at a Doncaster jail.

John Barkess was sentenced to 15 years and six months in prison last April, but the 84-year-old has died less than a year into his sentence at HMP Moorland.

He died at the jail on March 24 of this year and the Prison and Probation Ombudsman has opened an investigation into his death.

A spokesperson at the PPO said: "The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman is investigating the death of John Barkess at HMP Moorland on March 24, 2025. The final investigation report will be made available to the public once the inquest concludes".

Paedophile John Barkess died inside HMP Moorland.

The 84-year-old had been jailed for 15 years and six months in April last year at Durham Crown Court

Barkess, of Northumbria Place, Stanley, sexually assaulted a teenager in the 1980s.

When it was discovered in 2021 that Barkess had targeted other teenage girls, the victim spoke out again. As a result, two further women also came forward to report they have been abused by the same man in their teenage years.

Barkess was arrested and charged with rape and six counts of indecent assault on a child. He denied the offences but was found guilty by a jury at trial.

He had served less than a year of his sentence at the time of his death.

During the trial, investigating police officer Laura White commended the bravery of the women who had come forrward and reported Barkess.

