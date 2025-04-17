Drug dealers jailed after police sting operation at popular holiday spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of drug dealers have been jailed after being caught in a police sting at a popular holiday spot.

Police received information that several vehicles in the Skegness area were making multiple short journeys.

Lincolnshire Police said the activity was suspected to be linked to drug supply.

Officers later located the vehicles outside a caravan at a park in Ingoldmells.

Police raided the caravan and found £15,000 worth of drugs inside. | Lincolnshire Police

They were being used by the men occupying the caravan in their supply of class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin) to the streets of Skegness.

On September 20, at 2.39pm, officers from Lincolnshire Police’s Proactive team executed a warrant at Coastfields Holiday Village Caravan Park, with officers entering the caravan to find two of the suspects wearing rubber gloves, handling a large amount of class A drugs and around £1,000 in cash.

The five men from Bradford: Dylan Brandon, 24, Shane Brandon, 26, Adam Fawcett, 23, Kayne Harrison, 31, and Jardell Healey-Hunter, 27, were each charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

Following a four-day trial in January at Lincoln Crown Court, Kayne Harrison was found not guilty, and three of the other men pleaded guilty.

On Monday (Apr 14), the four other men were sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court.

Dylan Brandon, from Bradford, was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison.

Shane Brandon, from Bradford, was sentenced to four years and one month in prison

Adam Fawcett, from Bradford, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Jardell Healey-Hunter, Bradford, failed to appear in court and was found guilty in his absence.

He was sentenced to four years in prison and there is currently a warrant out for his arrest.

Det Insp Kara Nicholson of East Lindsey CID said: “We are firmly committed to bringing County Lines and drug supply offenders to justice.

“This is significantly aided by the valuable information provided by community members, which enables us to effectively target the most problematic areas.

“We know how drug supply can result in crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour which impacts our coastal communities and beyond, so this information greatly compliments the work of our Intelligence operations and Neighbourhood Policing Teams to monitor and decisively disrupt their criminal networks.

“We continue in our fight for saving lives, dignity, and for the safety of all our residents and visitors.

“We stand firm in our continued commitment to make Skegness a welcoming and safe place to live, work and visit.”