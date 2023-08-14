The police search has now entered its fifth day.

Police officers in Sheffield have been searching for a missing teenage girl for five days now.

Identified only as Joddielea, the 15-year-old was last seen at around midday on Thursday, August 10 at the Family Shopper Store on Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley.

The police search for missing Sheffield teenager, Joddielea, has entered its fifth day (Photo:SYP)

South Yorkshire Police said it is believed that Joddielea then travelled by taxi to the nearby John O'Gaunt pub on Blackstock Road. She has not been seen since.

Joddielea, aged 15, from Sheffield, has been missing since Thursday, August 9 (Photo:SYP)

Joddielea is white, around 5ft 3ins tall, slim and has shoulder length, brown hair, which she may be wearing in a top bun.

SHe also has a tattoo of a long-stemmed rose on her left forearm, with the word ‘mum’ written on it.

She was last seen wearing grey Yeezy trainers, a white T-shirt, black Nike leggings and a cream leather jacket.