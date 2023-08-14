News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
74-year-old victim of Westfield stabbing identified
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Controversial pen given against Sheffield Wednesday at Hull City
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Boss explains Hamer transfer decision as Coventry man signs on

Joddielea Sheffield: Police search for missing teenage girl enters fifth day

The police search has now entered its fifth day.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 14th Aug 2023, 07:44 BST

Police officers in Sheffield have been searching for a missing teenage girl for five days now.

Identified only as Joddielea, the 15-year-old was last seen at around midday on Thursday, August 10 at the Family Shopper Store on Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley.

The police search for missing Sheffield teenager, Joddielea, has entered its fifth day (Photo:SYP)The police search for missing Sheffield teenager, Joddielea, has entered its fifth day (Photo:SYP)
The police search for missing Sheffield teenager, Joddielea, has entered its fifth day (Photo:SYP)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said it is believed that Joddielea then travelled by taxi to the nearby John O'Gaunt pub on Blackstock Road. She has not been seen since.

Joddielea, aged 15, from Sheffield, has been missing since Thursday, August 9 (Photo:SYP)Joddielea, aged 15, from Sheffield, has been missing since Thursday, August 9 (Photo:SYP)
Joddielea, aged 15, from Sheffield, has been missing since Thursday, August 9 (Photo:SYP)

Joddielea is white, around 5ft 3ins tall, slim and has shoulder length, brown hair, which she may be wearing in a top bun.

SHe also has a tattoo of a long-stemmed rose on her left forearm, with the word ‘mum’ written on it.

She was last seen wearing grey Yeezy trainers, a white T-shirt, black Nike leggings and a cream leather jacket.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 846 of August 9.