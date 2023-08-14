Police officers in Sheffield have been searching for a missing teenage girl for five days now.
Identified only as Joddielea, the 15-year-old was last seen at around midday on Thursday, August 10 at the Family Shopper Store on Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley.
South Yorkshire Police said it is believed that Joddielea then travelled by taxi to the nearby John O'Gaunt pub on Blackstock Road. She has not been seen since.
Joddielea is white, around 5ft 3ins tall, slim and has shoulder length, brown hair, which she may be wearing in a top bun.
SHe also has a tattoo of a long-stemmed rose on her left forearm, with the word ‘mum’ written on it.
She was last seen wearing grey Yeezy trainers, a white T-shirt, black Nike leggings and a cream leather jacket.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 846 of August 9.