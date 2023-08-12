News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield police ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of missing teenager Joddielea last seen in Gleadless

Joddielea, 15, was last seen on Thursday afternoon before it is believed that she travelled to a Sheffield pub by taxi.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 12th Aug 2023, 13:30 BST

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for help to find a missing teenager, named only as Joddielea.

Joddielea, aged 15, was last seen at around midday on Thursday August 10 at the Family Shopper Store on Leighton Road, in Gleadless Valley. It is believed she then travelled by taxi to the John O'Gaunt pub on Blackstock Road in Gleadless. She has not been seen since.

A force spokesperson said officers are becoming "increasingly concerned for Joddielea's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her".

Officers are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager, known only as Joddielea. She was last seen in Gleadless on Thursday, August 10.

Joddielea is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall, of a slim build and shoulder length brown hair, which she may be wearing in a top bun.

She was last seen wearing grey Yeezy trainers, a white t-shirt, black Nike leggings and a cream leather jacket

If you have seen Joddielea or know where she might be, you can pass information to the police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 846 of August 9 2023 when you get in touch.

