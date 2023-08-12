Joddielea, 15, was last seen on Thursday afternoon before it is believed that she travelled to a Sheffield pub by taxi.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for help to find a missing teenager, named only as Joddielea.

Joddielea, aged 15, was last seen at around midday on Thursday August 10 at the Family Shopper Store on Leighton Road, in Gleadless Valley. It is believed she then travelled by taxi to the John O'Gaunt pub on Blackstock Road in Gleadless. She has not been seen since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said officers are becoming "increasingly concerned for Joddielea's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her".

Officers are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager, known only as Joddielea. She was last seen in Gleadless on Thursday, August 10.

Joddielea is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall, of a slim build and shoulder length brown hair, which she may be wearing in a top bun.

She was last seen wearing grey Yeezy trainers, a white t-shirt, black Nike leggings and a cream leather jacket