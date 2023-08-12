South Yorkshire Police is appealing for help to find a missing teenager, named only as Joddielea.
Joddielea, aged 15, was last seen at around midday on Thursday August 10 at the Family Shopper Store on Leighton Road, in Gleadless Valley. It is believed she then travelled by taxi to the John O'Gaunt pub on Blackstock Road in Gleadless. She has not been seen since.
A force spokesperson said officers are becoming "increasingly concerned for Joddielea's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her".
Joddielea is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall, of a slim build and shoulder length brown hair, which she may be wearing in a top bun.
She was last seen wearing grey Yeezy trainers, a white t-shirt, black Nike leggings and a cream leather jacket
If you have seen Joddielea or know where she might be, you can pass information to the police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 846 of August 9 2023 when you get in touch.