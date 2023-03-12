A man has been arrested on suspicion of the abduction of a 15-year-old Sheffield girl.

The suspect, 19, was arrested and quizzed by police before being bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers made the arrest following the disappearance of a 15-year-old, named only as Joddielea by South Yorkshire Police.

The missing teenager was last seen in the Barrow Road area of Sheffield near Meadowhall, at 8.15pm on Friday.

She was wearing blue jeans, white trainers, a short black coat with a fur hood and a black cross-body bag. She is white, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, with shoulder-length, straight, brown hair.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We're continuing to appeal for help to find missing Joddielea, 15, who was last seen at around 8.15am on Friday in the Barrow Road area of Sheffield, close to Meadowhall.”

“She was last seen wearing blue jeans, white trainers, a short black coat with a fur hood and a black cross-body bag. She is white, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, with shoulder-length, straight, brown hair.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abduction and bailed pending further enquiries,” the force added.

“Have you seen her? Do you have any information about where she might be or who she's with?”