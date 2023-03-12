News you can trust since 1887
Missing girl Sheffield: Man arrested on suspicion of abduction after disappearance of Joddielea, 15

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the abduction of a 15-year-old Sheffield girl.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
2 hours ago
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 3:24pm

The suspect, 19, was arrested and quizzed by police before being bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers made the arrest following the disappearance of a 15-year-old, named only as Joddielea by South Yorkshire Police.

The missing teenager was last seen in the Barrow Road area of Sheffield near Meadowhall, at 8.15pm on Friday.

She was wearing blue jeans, white trainers, a short black coat with a fur hood and a black cross-body bag. She is white, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, with shoulder-length, straight, brown hair.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We're continuing to appeal for help to find missing Joddielea, 15, who was last seen at around 8.15am on Friday in the Barrow Road area of Sheffield, close to Meadowhall.”

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abduction and bailed pending further enquiries,” the force added.

“Have you seen her? Do you have any information about where she might be or who she's with?”

Call 101 and quote incident number 200 of March 10.