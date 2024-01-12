92% of GP practices in South Yorkshire are rated "good" - but 13 fall outside of this range.

South Yorkshire has 173 GP services, which are active under the Care Quality Commission (CQC), up from 171 in August last year.

To reach an overall rating, inspectors consider whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led, which are each rated individually.

'Good' and 'outstanding' ratings are reviewed yearly by the CQC, who decide on the basis of any new evidence whether the service needs inspecting. As a result, one of the best practices has not been re-inspected since 2016, and others not since 2017.

The CQC is the public body responsible for regulating and inspecting health and social care providers.

92% of the rated GPs are rated "good". Any outside of this range - "outstanding", "requires improvement" or "inadequate" - are listed below.

1 . Park View Surgery The centre on Newton Lane was rated outstanding overall following an inspection in June 2022.

2 . Clover Practice Also known as Clover City Practice, Clover Group Practice or Darnall Primary Care Centre, the practice has an overall outstanding rating after its inspection in June 2022.

3 . Bentley Surgery Bentley Surgery, on Doncaster High Street, was rated outstanding in 2017 and has been reviewed since, keeping its top rating.