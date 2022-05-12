South Yorkshire Police were called out to the ram raid at JE James Cycles at the junction of Bramall Lane, Alderson Road and Asline Road in Highfield at around 10.05pm on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Police believe three vehicles were used in the raid, and a group of three or four men are believed to be involved.

A number of electric bicycles are believed to have been stolen by the group.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said today (Thursday, May 12): “One flat bed truck, believed to be stolen, was rammed into the back of the premises to gain entry and a number of electric bicycles were stolen.

“One of the vehicles involved, a car, was traced to the registered keeper’s home address and officers attended, arresting a 34-year-old man from Sheffield on suspicion of burglary. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.”

It is not yet known whether the stolen bicycles have been recovered by police.

JE James Cycles is an enduring, family-run bicycle shop with a comprehensive stock of mountain, road and BMX bikes and gear.

The Star has contacted JE James Cycles for comment.