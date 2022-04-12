James Maughan: Man, 28, wanted by police over alleged affray in Sheffield city centre
A 28-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with an incident of affray that is alleged to have taken place in Sheffield city centre.
James Maughan is wanted in connection with the incident, which is alleged to have taken place Sheffield city centre on December 11 last year.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force wants to hear from anyone ‘who has seen or spoken to Maughan recently, or knows where he may be staying’.
The spokesperson added: “Maughan has links to Sheffield, Rotherham and Chesterfield.
“If you see him, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, please call 101, quoting incident number 373 of April 11.”
You can also give information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via its website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling its freephone UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.