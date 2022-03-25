Officers say there were over 30,000 litres of fuel in tanks at the garage where Scott Dearing, aged 36 started a fire on November 12 last year.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how on November 12 2021, Dearing, formerly of Ash View, Greasbrough, visited the Jet Garage on Masborough Street, Rotherham, filling a petrol container with fuel.

Scott Dearing, who set a South Yorkshire petrol station alight has been jailed – with police warning people could have died through his actions.

He tried to fill up a second, unapproved container, but was stopped for safety reasons by the night cashier.

Dearing began threatening the night cashier, who refused to switch the pump pack on. Dearing then poured petrol over the newspaper stands, night hatch and front entrance to the petrol station building and set it alight.

Several minutes later, realising the seriousness of his actions, Dearing returned and put the fire out using sand, before being detained by police. He was found to be in possession of a bladed article, and during his arrest, attempted to assault a police officer and damaged a police vehicle.

Jet Garage Masborough Street

Det Cons Brad Hunt, who led the investigation, said: "This was an extremely dangerous incident which could have ended very badly.

"At the time when Dearing started the fire, a member of the public was waiting to be served at the night hatch, and the cashier was still inside the building. Not only could Dearing have caused very serious, if not fatal injuries to these two innocent people, but he also risked causing a significant fire or explosion.

"On investigating the crime we established that there was 6,943 litres of diesel fuel in the underground tank where Dearing set fire to the fuel on the forecourt. In the other tanks, there were another 24,849 litres of fuel. Had any of the fuel in the underground tanks ignited, a major incident would have been declared leading to the evacuation of numerous businesses and residential properties, and likely causing fatalities.

"I am pleased that the sentence handed to Dearing reflects the seriousness of his reckless actions."