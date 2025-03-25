Missing girl Rotherham: Police confirm missing girl Jasmina, 15, last seen five days ago has been found

A missing 15-year-old girl from Rotherham who was last seen over five days ago has been found.

An appeal for help has been underway for days following the disappearance of Jasmina, who was last seen in the Queen’s Park area in Chesterfield last Thursday at 9am.

As part of the search for the teen, officcers visited several addresses known to Jasmina and carried out extensive CCTV enquiries.

Now, the force has confirmed Jasmina has been found.

A statement reads: “We are happy to say that Jasmina, who was missing from Rotherham, has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals and got in touch.”

