A woman who attacked a defenceless pensioner and stole £30 from her victim a “senseless and brutal” robbery has been jailed.

Nikola Tokorova forced her way into an 87-year-old woman’s house in the Batemoor Road area of Batemoor, Sheffield, in November last year.

Her elderly victim was on the phone to her daughter at the time, who heard her mother say ‘please don’t!’ before the line went dead. Concerned, the victim’s daughter called police and when officers arrived, they found the OAP woman laid in her hallway injured.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Megan Pryce, from Sheffield CID, said: “Tokorova targeted a vulnerable, elderly woman in a callous attack that left the victim with a broken shoulder and head injuries. Her actions are truly despicable but made even more so by the fact that she committed this level of violence to steal the relatively small sum of £30.

“The victim was so traumatised by what had happened to her, she was unable to speak to officers about what had happened.

“After examining CCTV footage from the area, Tokorova was identified as a suspect. Forensic evidence from the victim’s house then confirmed that she was responsible for this senseless and brutal robbery.”

Tokorova, formerly of Bowshaw View, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, February 7, where she was jailed for six years.

TDS Pryce added: “I want to thank the elderly victim and her family for their support throughout our investigation. Tokorova’s crime has had a devastating impact on the victim and her loved ones, I hope knowing she is now behind bars offers them some reassurance.

“I also wish to commend the investigating officer for this investigation, newly trained PC Watson-Flowers, who joined our busy CID team around a month before the robbery. She has shown incredible compassion for the victim and her family, working diligently and tirelessly to gather evidence and put a case before the courts.

“I hope this case demonstrates to the public just how committed our officers are to seeking justice and protecting the most vulnerable in our communities.”

