Upon his release, Adnan Afzal, aged 35, of Guilthwaite Crescent, Whiston, must then spend six years abiding by strict conditions under the terms of his licence and if he commits any further offending during that period he will be jailed again.

Afzal was jailed for six sexual offence, including rape, during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court yesterday.

Adnan Afzal, from Rotherham, was jailed for 17 years for rape, attempted rape and sexual assaults on his victim between 2017 and 2019

The offences were all committed in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, which is where Afzal lived at the time.

He was found guilty of rape, attempted rape and sexual assaults on his victim between 2017 and 2019 following a trial.

One of the sexual assaults took place when the victim was a young teenager.

Afzal was arrested by officers from the Kirklees Police Child Safeguarding Team in 2019 after the offences were first reported by the victim and her family.

DC Samantha Smith, of the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Team, said: “I want to praise the courage of the victim in this case in coming forwards and reporting the offending Afzal subjected her to.

“We welcome the sentence he has received which reflects the very serious nature of his sentencing and his refusal to admit his crimes against his victim and put her and her family through the ordeal of a trial.