The pensioner was struck by a silver Volkswagen Passat on Centenary Way, at its junction with Drummond Street, at 1.54pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Rotherham District General Hospital by ambulance but died a short time later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man, aged 87, died in a collision on Centenary Way, Rotherham, yesterday