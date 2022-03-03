Centenary Way crash: Tragedy as man, 87, dies after collision with car in Rotherham
A man, aged 87, who was involved in a collision with a car has died.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 10:56 am
The pensioner was struck by a silver Volkswagen Passat on Centenary Way, at its junction with Drummond Street, at 1.54pm yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police said the man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Rotherham District General Hospital by ambulance but died a short time later.
Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision or vehicle involved prior to the collision happening should call 101 and quote incident 473 of March 2.