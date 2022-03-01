City centre road in Sheffield closed after collision involving Uber
A city centre road in Sheffield was closed earlier after a collision involving an Uber and a van.
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 12:38 pm
The collision occurred at the West Bar roundabout.
At the scene, a black Uber was seen on the pavement after being pierced by a metal pole, with several pieces of the car laying around and the door bent out of shape .
Also involved in the collision was a white van, which appeared to show minor damage.
A police officer said: “Everyone’s okay and there are no injuries.”