City centre road in Sheffield closed after collision involving Uber

A city centre road in Sheffield was closed earlier after a collision involving an Uber and a van.

By Miriam Kuepper
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 12:38 pm

The collision occurred at the West Bar roundabout.

At the scene, a black Uber was seen on the pavement after being pierced by a metal pole, with several pieces of the car laying around and the door bent out of shape .

An Uber was involved in a crash at the West Bar roundabout in Sheffield earlier

Also involved in the collision was a white van, which appeared to show minor damage.

A police officer said: “Everyone’s okay and there are no injuries.”

The Uber driver, who fears his car will be written-off, said: “I’m okay, it’s just the car [that’s damaged].

