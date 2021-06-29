Inquest to open into death of young man killed in Ecclesall Road crash in Sheffield

An inquest is to be opened today into the death of a young man killed in a collision on Ecclesall Road.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 1:34 pm
Ibrahim Warsame was fatally injured in a collision on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, last week

Ibrahim Warsame, aged 19, died after the scooter he was riding struck the central reservation barrier on Ecclesall Road

at around 1am on Tuesday, June 22.

An online fundraising page has been set up, with money donated in Ibrahim’s memory to pay for a water well to help others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

So far, nearly £11,000 has been raised.

His family described Ibrahim as ‘dearly loved, cherished and precious’.

CRIME: Police seal off street after two women found injured following attack at house

Read More

Read More
Woman on night out filmed hurling tirade of racial abuse at man in Sheffield cit...

LATEST: Public warned it could take two years for impact of 750 new cops to be felt in South Yorkshire