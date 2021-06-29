Inquest to open into death of young man killed in Ecclesall Road crash in Sheffield
An inquest is to be opened today into the death of a young man killed in a collision on Ecclesall Road.
Ibrahim Warsame, aged 19, died after the scooter he was riding struck the central reservation barrier on Ecclesall Road
at around 1am on Tuesday, June 22.
An online fundraising page has been set up, with money donated in Ibrahim’s memory to pay for a water well to help others.
So far, nearly £11,000 has been raised.
His family described Ibrahim as ‘dearly loved, cherished and precious’.
