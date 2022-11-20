Police forces, probation services and other government agencies supervise and keep track of sex offenders and violent criminals in communities across England and Wales through multi-agency public protection arrangements.

Data from the Ministry of Justice shows 1,736 people convicted of sex crimes were being managed under MAPPAs in the South Yorkshire policing area at the end of March this year, up from 1,671 the previous year. The area has seen a year-on-year increase from 1,598 in 2020 and 1,537 in 2019.

The rate of sex offenders among residents in the area now stands at 142 per 100,000 people – up from 134 in 2021. Sex offenders made up 72 per cent of criminals being managed through MAPPAs in South Yorkshire this year.

The number of sex offenders living in South Yorkshire communities has increased over the last year (Photo: PA)

There were also 674 violent offenders and eight other dangerous offenders under the management arrangements in the area.

Nationally, 66,741 sex offenders are on MAPPAs, up four per cent on last year and up 65 per cent from 10 years ago. The rate of sex offenders among the population nationally was 126 per 100,000 at the end of March this year.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The number of sex offenders being monitored increases every year as many are put on the sex offenders register for life when they are convicted.”

There were 22,304 violent offenders and 393 other dangerous offenders under MAPPAs across England and Wales at the end of March.

The Ministry of Justice recorded a significant jump in sexual harm prevention orders last year, which coincided with a 57 per cent increase in the number of people convicted of sexual offences in 2020-21 following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on courts.

SHPOs are applied when the court believes a protection order is needed to protect the public from sexual harm and can include a ban on foreign travel to protect children from sexual harm abroad. A total of 5,753 SHPOs were handed down nationally in the year to March – up 33 per cent from 4,325 in 2020-21. Of these, 193 were imposed on offenders in South Yorkshire last year.

A Home Office spokesperson added they are pleased to see police using SPHOs to target people responsible for “horrific abuse”.

“We have some of the toughest powers in the world to deal with sex offenders, and those that pose a risk of sexual harm, to ensure the public is protected,” they said.

Rachel Almeida, Victim Support's assistant director of knowledge and insight, said the charity is “extremely worried” about an increase in sexual violence – and particularly rape – being reported to police nationally.