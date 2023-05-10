The father of two much-missed Killamarsh children who were killed by their twisted stepdad now hopes to honour their legacy by continuing with their fundraising efforts.

A shocked and packed Derby Crown Court heard on December 21, 2022, how Damien Bendall, now aged 33, pleaded guilty to murdering his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s young friend, Connie Gent, after a horrific incident at their shared home on Chandos Cresent, Killamarsh, on September 18, 2021.

In a horrifying twist, Bendall also admitted raping 11-year-old Lacey during the rampage as she lay dying. Bendall was sentenced to five whole life sentences for his wicked crimes.

Jason Bennett, Lacey and John’s dad, has now spoken of the heartbreaking moment he had to go and identify his young children after learning they had died.

Lacey and John Paul Bennett were killed alongside their mum and friend during an attack in Killamarsh, Derbyshire

Speaking to ITV News, Jason said: “I had to go and identify my children and I kissed them because even though they'd gone through injuries, to me they were still beautiful.

“I kissed them and held their hands and I promised them I'd live their love through me.”

Jason also told ITV News that the last time he saw Lacey and John, on the day they were murdered, they had set up a stall in front of their house to sell sweets in aid of the Youth Cancer Trust.

He now hopes to honour his young children by continuing with their fundraising efforts, and is currently organising a Sheffield Wednesday legends charity football match in a bid to raise funds for the same charity Lacey and John supported.

“The last time I saw them they were just showing me the stall and the sweets and I said 'I am so proud of you'.

“I always knew I had to do something for this charity when I got strong enough, and keep flying the flag for John and Lacey.

“They'd be so proud. I'm doing amazing things that I'd have never done and I'm doing it through their love,” Jason told ITV News.

