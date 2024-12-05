Chris Bray had just been to the shops near his home in Sheffield.

But he remembers little of his journey home.

As he walked through Parson Cross, near Wordsworth Avenue and Southey Green Road, he walked around a corner, and that was the last he remembered.

The 54-year-old was put into an ambulance, taken to hospital, before spending time in a coma.

Chris Bray was attacked on his way home from the shops, and says his trainers were swapped while he was unconscious | Submitted

He believes while he was unconscious on the street, someone switched his expensive trainers for a cheap imitation pair, and thinks that could be a clue to what happened.

Her said: “I think it was just one punch, and it knocked me out. As far as I know there was just one witness, who called emergency services.”

“Initially, I gather they feared that I wouldn’t pull through. I was taken to hospital and the police took everything I had on me away for storage.

“Apparently the paramedics said when the took me away ‘we’ll do our best but we don’t know if he’ll pull through’.

“I was put in a coma for three days in hospital.”

After being taken straight to hospital after the incident on October 8, he remained there for the next 10 days.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident. But Chris, a bricklayer, wants police to carry out DNA tests on the trainers that he was found in. He says they were not the Nike DMs that he had been wearing that day. He said he was found in a pair of Nike Jordan copies.

The mystery trainers Chris was found in | Submitted

He believes DNA tests on the trainers which he believes were swapped on his feet may help find who his attacker was.

He also said that after he was released from hospital, it took until November 28 for £80 he had on him when he was attacked to be returned to him. He said the money was put into a bank account by police, and said he felt it took too long to process and return to him.

Chris says he would like to see the system changed to allow a mechanism for money to be returned more quickly.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “All possible lines of enquiry relating to this investigation have been exhausted and the case has been filed pending further information or evidential opportunities becoming available.

“We follow a policy when it comes to collecting property and we always endeavour to release items as quickly as possible providing there is no evidential reason for them to remain in our possession.

“The length of time we hold onto property is dependant on the status of an investigation.”