"I spent my teenage years working like a dog to save for my car - I felt numb watching it get stolen"
Jammy Kay, aged 18, has shared photos of the car and CCTV footage of the incident, and is offering all his savings as a reward to get his car back.
CCTV footage shows two masked people drive off in the navy Volkswagen Golf R, from Malton Street in Pitsmoor, at 11.15pm.
Jammy, who only bought his car three months ago, said: “I sacrificed so much of my personal life, worked long hours and saved every penny I could to get that car.
“Last night, I heard the alarm go off, and heard my engine noise. When I went outside and looked around I was so confused, and then I looked at the cameras and saw what had happened.
“I feel violated, honestly. I worked so hard for that car. When I saw it, I felt numb and I felt weak. I can’t describe it. I know it is real, but I feel like it isn’t.
“I spent years working like a dog, just for it to get stolen.”
Jammy worked at a wedding venue as a waiter and at KFC for two years, taking home £6.50 an hour, alongside studying a Level 3 course at Sheffield City College.
He said: “I was over the moon to get my dream car at 18, I can’t even explain that feeling, but my sense of accomplishment was shattered last night.
“The incident has left me feeling vulnerable - the stress and sadness it has caused is overwhelming.
“Growing up, I did not have many opportunities or luxuries. My family struggled financially, and owning a car - let alone my dream car - seemed like a distant dream.
“It represented more than just material value, it was a testament to my journey and hard work.”
Jammy has another job at KFC, after finishing college just last week, and is offering all his savings - £2,000 - as a cash reward for his car, which is worth upwards of £12,200.
His siblings were driving around Sheffield searching for it until around 4am this morning (June 6).
He hopes that, if enough people see the photos and video of the car, it will prevent anyone from selling it on.
The incident has been reported to South Yorkshire Police. Anyone with information should contact police online, or by calling 101.