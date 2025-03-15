The heartbroken fiancée of a murder victim who came to Sheffield for a better life says she does not know how she will live without him.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, aged 42, was delivering parcels for Amazon in Leeds last August when he was killed.

Mark Ross was jailed for the murder of Claudiu-Carol Kondor, from Sheffield | National World

Thief Mark Ross, 32, jumped into Claudiu’s van hoping to sell it on to pay off some drug debts.

But Claudiu, desperate not to lose his livelihood, grabbed hold of the van and desperately clung on while Ross drove erratically, reaching speeds of 60mph.

Claudiu was heard shouting for help moments before Ross crashed, fatally injuring Claudiu.

In a victim impact statement read out at court, Claudiu’s fiancée, Mariana Gheorghe, said: “I don’t know how I will live without him. Everything seems so difficult to me. I’m still shocked and confused by everything that happened, and I miss him very much.

“I lost the person with whom I planned my whole future. With the loss of Claudiu, his desire to work was also lost because he loved his delivery job, the dream of getting married, buying a house in England, retiring and living a quiet life died.

“We didn’t want to return to Romania, all our plans were based on life in England. I see myself forced to leave England, the country that adopted me five years ago, the country where I found love, the country that offered me a good life, a better life, without worrying about tomorrow.

“Both me and Claudiu are the kind of people who like to work and built their lives and dreams from honest work and on their own. England, the country that offered me love, peace of mind, many joys, many moments that I once only dreamed of, that offered me mental and financial comfort, now offers me insecurity, fear and loneliness. Yes, the loneliness is the reason why I am forced to leave England.

“Now I see myself forced to return to Romania, with a broken heart, alone without Claudiu, with empty hands, without a plan for the future, without dreams, without desires, a new life that I have to start from scratch.

“To Claudiu, life has been beautiful since I met you, you left such a big mark on my heart that I feel you next to me wherever I go. I miss you, I miss us.

“I wish I could turn back time, to be able to feel happiness, love, safety, hope and dreams again with Claudiu.”

Ross, pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder. During his trial, he claimed he had been unaware of Claudiu hanging onto the open passenger door and said he had crashed into the parked car after losing control on speed bumps.

But the prosecution case was that Ross was aware of Claudiu and had collided with the car deliberately to knock him off and escape regardless of the serious harm this would cause him.

DCI Entwistle said: “Claudiu was a decent hard-working man and it’s clear he was determined not to let Ross take his livelihood. For half a mile he bravely clung to the open door as Ross swerved the van around at speed before deliberately crashing leaving him fatally injured.

“Claudiu came to the UK from Romania to make a better life for himself. He was described by his work colleagues as being not just a dedicated and valued member of their team but a friend and a confidant. He was also a familiar friendly face to the many people he delivered to.

“His partner, who had also come to the UK for work, has since returned to Romania now seeing no future here. She and Claudiu’s family have been left utterly devastated by his death.

“It is truly heart-breaking that the life of an honest hard-working man has been snatched away by the cruel and callous actions of Mark Ross.”