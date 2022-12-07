While it may appear that judges have the last word on the way in which defendants are dealt with, any member of the public can ask for a Crown Court sentence for a serious crime to be reviewed.

Under the law, any member of the public can ask for a sentence passed at crown courts in England and Wales to be looked at again by the Attorney General’s Office if they believe the jail term they received is too low – even if they have no personal involvement in the case.

Analysis of Court of Appeal data shows how in 2021 alone, 106 criminals from South Yorkshire had their prison sentences extended because the original term passed was deemed too lenient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One such criminal was Amaraze Khan, 34, of Greenland Court, Darnall, who robbed a man with cerebral palsy in his own home in November 2019. When the victim opened his door to let his cat out, Khan entered and demanded to know where his valuables were. When the man went for his mobile phone, Khan grabbed the phone and tipped him out of his chair before leaving. His sentence was increased from three years and six months to five years with a three-year extended licence.

Amaraze Khan targeted a disabled man who had left his door open by entering his home and demanding where his valuables were. When the victim when for his mobile phone, Khan grabbed the phone and tipped him out of his wheelchair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several appeals have also been heard for offenders brought to justice at Sheffield Crown Court this year, one of whom was Michael Jones who subjected his former partner to a night of violence on February 8, 2022, during which he stabbed her as part of a sick game of truth or dare.

The complainant believed the worst was over when Jones of Mendip Rise, Brinsworth, Rotherham acknowledged his wrongdoing and pleaded guilty wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in June 2022, Jones, than aged 40, was handed a ‘lower than expected’ sentence of six years’ custody at Sheffield Crown Court, leaving the complainant feeling let down.

Speaking to The Star, she said: “It’s a bit of a blur, but I know I felt really let down by the whole system. I felt it was really geared up for the offender, rather than for people like myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Jones' first 'unduly lenient' sentence, which was passed at Sheffield Crown Court on June 6, 2022, has now been quashed

The complainant subsequently agreed to lodge an appeal against Jones’ sentence, and in October 2022, the Court of Appeal agreed that the term jail term he had been given was ‘unduly lenient’ and Jones was resentenced to seven years and six months’ imprisonment, with an extended licence period of three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It states: “You can ask for someone’s Crown Court sentence to be reviewed if you think it’s too low...you do not have to be involved in the case. Only one person needs to ask for a sentence to be reviewed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only certain types of cases can be reviewed, however, and the eligible offences listed by the Government include: murder, robbery, rape, some child sex crimes and child cruelty, some serious fraud, some serious drug crimes, some terror-related offences, some crimes committed because of the victim’s race or religion, stalking that caused the victim severe distress or to fear violence, harassment that caused the victim to fear violence and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Anyone submitting a request for a sentence to be reviewed must do so within 28 calendar days, and are also encouraged to submit as much information as possible, including: the name of the person who got the sentence, the date the sentence was given, the court where the case was held and the crime committed.

Advertisement Hide Ad