The property on The Avenue, in Bentley, Doncaster, was the scene of heavy police activity throughout the morning, eyewitnesses have said.

Photos show a number of ‘riot’ vans at the scene with numerous officers seen coming in and out of the premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police outside a house on The Avenue in Bentley, Doncaster

It is understood police first attended at the property late last night.