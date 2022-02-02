South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to Manor after a report that a man with a gun approached a woman in her car on Harborough Avenue.

He then reportedly tapped on her window until she drove off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was arrested over reports a gunman targeted motorists on the Manor estate in Sheffield

Following the incident at 5pm yesterday, police received two similar reports – one on Motehall Road and another on the field between Motell Road and Harborough Avenue at a similar time.

Residents reported spotting the police helicopter over the estate.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Our officers attended the Manor Park area of Sheffield yesterday evening after reports from a member of the public of a man they believed to be carrying a weapon.

“The incident was reported at about 5pm on Harborough Avenue. A woman described a man approaching her car while she was inside while carrying what she believed was a handgun and knocking on her window. She drove off.

“Two similar incidents were reported occurring on Motehall Road, just before 5pm, and on the field in between Motehall Road and Harborough Avenue at a similar time.

“Officers attended the scene and located the man described on foot. He fled but was detained in a wooded area just off Harborough Rise. His home address was subsequently searched and a BB gun was recovered.”