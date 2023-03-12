Members of the public are calling for the police to take action after a video shared online appears to show a man punching a child during a heated incident near to a Sheffield school.

The video, which you can view here, appears to show an altercation near to Hinde House School in Shiregreen, in which a member of the public is remonstrating with a man wearing dark clothing with high-visibility stripes on it.

The member of the public says: “They’re kids.”

To which, the man replies: “They’re kids, they’re kids? Look at my van.”

Reports suggest that the altercation unfolded after school children threw snowballs at the man’s van.

The man can then be seen squaring up to a boy standing close by, before shouting: "Come on then.

He then punches at a boy once, and attempts to slap him once, before being chased away by school children at the scene.

Other videos show the man running to his van and trying to escape, as those standing near shout: ‘Get his licence’.

Worryingly, another at the scene can be heard to shout: ‘Break his windows’.

The incident is believed to have happened towards the end of last week. Snow is falling, and can also be seen on the ground, while the fracas takes place.

Some people have called for the police to take action.

"You can't be throwing fists like that at little kids no matter what,” one person said.

However, others are also calling for those responsible for throwing the snowballs to be reprimanded.