A police investigation has been launched into an incident outside a Sheffield school captured on video, in which a man appears to swing for a child shortly after snowballs were thrown at his van.

The video, which you can view here, appears to show an altercation which took place outside Hinde House School in Shiregreen on Thursday, March 9, in which a man wearing dark clothing with high-visibility stripes on it can be seen shouting at a woman and a group of congregating children.

The man involved then appears to swing for a child after a heated exchange, and reports suggest the incident unfolded after snowballs were thrown at the man’s van.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the force is now investigating the incident, and is calling for help to identify the man involved.

In a statement issued today (Tuesday, March 14) a force spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway after the attempted assault of a child outside a school in Sheffield.

“Staff at Hinde House School reported the matter to us after receiving footage appearing to show the attempted assault of one of their pupils on Wincobank Avenue on Thursday (9 March).

“We are now carrying out enquiries in an effort to identify the man involved. If you have any information which could help, please contact us through our online portal or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 288 of 10 March.”

Commenting on behalf of Hinde House School, a Brigantia Learning Trust representative said: “We were informed of an altercation on Thursday 9 March 2023. Staff were on the scene as soon as possible following local reports and the academy leadership have been working with police, other agencies, and parents/carers to maintain the safety of students moving forward. The academy and trust are grateful to the local community for their continued support and hope the matter will soon be resolved quickly for all concerned.”

The video has been widely circulated online, and while some are calling for action to be taken against the man involved in the incident, others suggest those responsible for throwing the snowballs should also be reprimanded.

Lee Wentworth: “I understand kids think they’re having a laugh but end of the day it’s someones pride and joy probably need that for work, kids need to learn respect.”

