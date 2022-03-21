High Green, Sheffield: Police appeal after defibrillator stolen from Ecclesfield Parish Council building

A life-saving defibrillator has been stolen from outside a council building in Sheffield.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:02 pm

The vital medical equipment was taken from outside the offices of Ecclesfield Parish Council in High Green.

The parish council said in a statement: “We are completely disgusted to discover that someone has stolen the defibrillator which was outside our offices. This is a community asset and saves the lives of members of the public on a regular basis.

Police in Sheffield have appealed for information after this defibrillator was stolen from outside Ecclesfield Parish Council's offices on Mortomley Lane in High Green (pic: Google)

"If anyone has any information about this incident please contact 0114 2845095, or post a letter through our post box anonymously.”

Police have also appealed for information about the disappearance of the ‘vital piece of kit (which) massively increases the chance of surviving a heart attack’.

They have asked anyone who knows anything to contact the parish council or email [email protected]

The Star reported in 2019 how an off-duty special police constable had used a defibrillator in High Green to save the life of a man who had collapsed in the street.