High Green, Sheffield: Police appeal after defibrillator stolen from Ecclesfield Parish Council building
A life-saving defibrillator has been stolen from outside a council building in Sheffield.
The vital medical equipment was taken from outside the offices of Ecclesfield Parish Council in High Green.
The parish council said in a statement: “We are completely disgusted to discover that someone has stolen the defibrillator which was outside our offices. This is a community asset and saves the lives of members of the public on a regular basis.
"If anyone has any information about this incident please contact 0114 2845095, or post a letter through our post box anonymously.”
Police have also appealed for information about the disappearance of the ‘vital piece of kit (which) massively increases the chance of surviving a heart attack’.
They have asked anyone who knows anything to contact the parish council or email [email protected]