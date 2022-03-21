The vital medical equipment was taken from outside the offices of Ecclesfield Parish Council in High Green.

The parish council said in a statement: “We are completely disgusted to discover that someone has stolen the defibrillator which was outside our offices. This is a community asset and saves the lives of members of the public on a regular basis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Sheffield have appealed for information after this defibrillator was stolen from outside Ecclesfield Parish Council's offices on Mortomley Lane in High Green (pic: Google)

"If anyone has any information about this incident please contact 0114 2845095, or post a letter through our post box anonymously.”

Police have also appealed for information about the disappearance of the ‘vital piece of kit (which) massively increases the chance of surviving a heart attack’.

They have asked anyone who knows anything to contact the parish council or email [email protected]