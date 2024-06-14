The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 13 worst streets in the city for shoplifting in April 2024.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Shoplifting is when goods are taken without payment from a place that members of the public has access to.

If a person has entered an area that members of the public do not have access to, and items have been stolen, this would be classified as a burglary.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 to report a crime.

In an emergency, call 999.

The 13 streets hit hardest by shoplifters in Sheffield, new police figures show

On or near Trafalgar Street, Sheffield city centre: 20 reports of shoplifting offences The joint-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in April 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Trafalgar Street, Sheffield city centre, with 20

On or near Rockingham Gate, Sheffield city centre: 20 reports of shoplifting offences The joint-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in April 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Rockingham Gate, Sheffield city centre, with 20