Thomas Pryor, aged 26, of Smelter Wood Court, near Smelter Wood Drive, in Richmond, Sheffield, was caught by police street-dealing on two occasions and he was also found with 18 cannabis plants during a police raid at his home, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Amy Earnshaw, prosecuting, told the hearing on February 17 how Pryor was found to be dealing cocaine and to be in possession of heroin and cannabis after he was seen by police in a Vauxhall Astra car at Deerlands Close, Parson Cross, Sheffield, in April 2019, with another man.

Ms Earnshaw added that Pryor was also caught by police while he was on bail at his home on June 23, 2020, with 15 cannabis plants worth thousands of pounds.

Pryor was also seen speaking to two males on Emerson Crescent, near Sheffield Lane Top, five days later and he was searched by police and found to be dealing crack-cocaine and heroin and he was also found with a small amount of cannabis.

Judge Graham Reeds QC told Pryor: “64 packages of heroin or cocaine were found on your person. You were likely acting as a street-dealer.”

The defendant, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and to simply possessing heroin and cannabis, from April, 2019.

He also admitted producing cannabis, and to possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing heroin with intent to supply, and to simply possessing cannabis.

Richard Barradell, defending, said: “It’s a sad familiar story in particular with this defendant. As a very young man he was pretty much abandoned by his family.

"He was introduced to cannabis aged 11 so once on his own it did not take him long to run up to class A drugs.”

Pryor has mental health issues and debts and was a low-end drug-dealer who was living in squalor, according to Mr Barradell, and the serious people with whom he had become involved had subjected him to threats.