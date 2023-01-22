There were emotional scenes at yesterday’s Rotherham United match when a teenager killed in a horror crash this week was remembered.

Tributes have poured in for Henry Evans who died in a collision in Wincobank, Sheffield, earlier this week

Henry Evans, a Millers fan, died when the off-road motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a lorry at the junction of Ecclesfield Road, Barrow Road and Fife Street, in the Wincobank area of the city, at around 7.20am on Friday.

The driver of the lorry, a 19-year-old man from Sheffield, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being unfit through drink or drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An update on whether the driver is still in police custody has not yet been released but the probe into the incident continues this weekend.

Yesterday Henry was remembered and honoured by friends and fellow Millers at the Rotherham United away game at Watford. His photo was shown during the match and fans sang his name and gave him a rousing round of applause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have also been gatherings of friends since the tragedy, where fireworks were set off in Henry’s memory and balloons were released into the sky as those in shock and grieving their friend came together to remember him.

Online heartbroken friends have paid their respects to Henry in a series of moving posts showing how loved he was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on Facebook, Chelsey Louise wrote: “R.I.P easy up there kid. You were one in a million, and will definitely be missed.”

Charlie Ewan Hawkes said he was "devastated" at the death and Cori Haywood said: “I’m so glad I had the pleasure of knowing you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie Marie Williams posted: “I can’t even believe I’m writing this. What a wonderful, caring, loving boy you was and I am forever grateful for all the lovely messages and how much you always asked if I was okay. This world is such a cruel cruel place. R.I.P Henry Evans I will never forget you and how kind you was, you beautiful angel. love ya kid.”

Coen Cooper added: “R.I.P Henry Evans brother, one of the happiest kids I’ve met in my life, always laughing without failure, taken so soon from us, take care up there mate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bron Cox said: “Our Little baby Henry Evans, I honestly can not believe I’m writing this. You was the most cheekiest little worm as we use to call you, but you had the best heart. I hope you fly high with the angels darling. R.I.P sweetheart, brightest star in the sky.”

Gabby Circuit added: “Can’t believe I’m writing this. R.I.P Henry Evans, gone way too soon. You honestly were like a little brother to me!! I hope you know how much you meant to everyone. Until we meet again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An online fundraising appeal has been set up to give “cheeky” Henry the “best send off”.

Within hours over £2,000 had been donated to the GoFundMe page, which can be found here.

Advertisement Hide Ad