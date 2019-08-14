Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was knifed in his chest during an ‘altercation’ in Grammar Street car park, Upperthorpe, on August 14, 2018.

He was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery as medics battled to save him, but he lost his fight for life four days later.

Acting Det Supt Jude Ashmore returned to the murder scene today to re-appeal for people with information to come forward.

Acting Det Supt Jude Ashmore at the memorial garden on Langset Walk. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

Detectives are looking to speak to Ahmed Farrah, who Ms Ashmore said was the ‘only outstanding suspect’.

In a statement, Kavan’s family said: “Although it’s been a whole year since our son, brother, grandson, cousin nephew and friend was taken away, it feels just like yesterday that Kav was here laughing and joking.

“Despite it being a year of complete heartbreak, the kind words, videos and pictures that people continue to share assure us that Kav will never be forgotten. He is constantly on the minds of all who were lucky enough to have him in their lives and it is still raw for us.”

Kavan Brissett's memorial garden on Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

The family said they were still grieving but added that ‘perhaps healing will become easier when Kav is brought some justice’.

The statement said: “We ask that any information anyone has, no matter how big or small, is handed over to the police as not only it be vital to their investigation, but will help a devastated family find some peace in the midst of chaos.”

Acting Det Supt Ashmore said harbouring notices have also been served in relation to Farrah, who she added had family living in Broomhall but also has links to Cardiff.

Kavan Brissett. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

While admitting the force had ‘no intelligence or information to say specifically where he is’, detectives believe he may have fled to Somalia ‘not long after the incident occurred’.

She said: “The motive remains unclear at this stage. Clearly, we have got reluctant witnesses and people who don’t want to come forward but I do appeal to those people please make contact and please get in touch and help us with those answers.”

Crimestoppers has offered a £5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of Farrah.

Acting Det Supt said: “What I am asking the public to do today is come forward with any information that you have, either contact 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously. Any information that you have, however small, it might be significant, it might be vital to this investigation.

“Kavan’s family need answers to some of the questions that they have and they still haven’t got those answers and are still grieving.”

The detective added that CCTV footage of the ‘altercation’ in the car park was not ‘100 per cent clear’ but said Farrah had been identified leaving the scene.

She said: “That’s the reason we need to speak to him – he holds key information in relation to what’s happened.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August, 14, 2018 or the incident room directly on 01709 443507.