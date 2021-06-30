Body of Sheffield 'stalker' Michael Sellers found near stables where Gracie Spinks, 23, died

Michael Sellers

During the opening of an inquest into Mr Sellers’ death this morning a police officer said he was found in a field at Blue Lodge Farm – where Gracie kept her horse Paddy.

Linking “unemployed” Seller’s death with that of Gracie Spinks – whose inquest was heard just minutes before - DC Graham Barrick told how just after 6.30am on June 18 Sellers, from Sheffield, “left the family home in his own vehicle”.

He described how the same morning at just after 9am police attended the scene shortly after the 23-year-old Old Whittington woman was found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Duckmanton

Mr Sellers’ vehicle was found on Rectory Lane, Duckmanton, adjacent to fields on Blue Lodge Farm.

DC Barrick said: "An area search commenced and at 11am Mr Sellers’ body was found by local residents on Blue Lodge Farm.”

The officer said Sellers was unresponsive and his body was “cold to the touch” and after paramedics were called he was pronounced dead at 12.10pm.

DC Barrick said following a post-mortem conducted the following day it was suspected Sellers died of “self-inflicted means” by “starving the body of oxygen”.

He added: “Full and more detailed findings will be ascertained in due course.”

Sellers, 35, from Sheffield, was formally identified by his father on June 20.

Concluding the inquest – which took place 20 minutes after that of Gracie Spinks - assistant coroner Matthew Kewley confirmed a full inquest would be opened “in due course”.

He added that he had made the same direction as with Gracie’s inquest – that he expected a written update into Derbyshire Police’s investigation by October 29.