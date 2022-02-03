Emma Hamilton, whose beloved son Kavan Brissett, 21, was killed in a knife attack in Upperthorpe in August 2018, claims she is now rarely contacted by detectives investigating the murder – despite the killer remaining at large.

Although South Yorkshire Police named and issued a photograph of a man believed to hold vital information about the killing, he has never been traced.

Kavan Brissett was stabbed to death in Sheffield in 2018. His killer remains at large

A £5,000 reward offered by Crimestoppers also failed to work.

Kavan’s mum, Emma, shared her frustrations in a Facebook post after The Star interviewed the mum of another murder victim – Coley Byrne, whose killer also remains at large.

Coley was stabbed to death when violence flared at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton on Boxing Day, 2021.

Expressing sympathy for Coley’s grieving mum, Emma said: “I know exactly how his mum feels. We can’t move on, we need justice for our sons.

“From experience, I still do not know anything in regards to my son’s case, only the odd bits, which to be honest don’t help.

“South Yorkshire Police leave you in limbo. That’s how it’s been for over three years. Calls get lesser over the years to there being no calls at all.

“I do hope you get justice and you are not left like me.”

The man detectives want to trace over Kavan’s death is Ahmed Farrah, 32, who is also known as Reggie.

Farrah was captured on CCTV cameras at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on the same night that Kavan was stabbed.

He returned to hospital the following day but then went to ground.

Farrah was treated for facial injuries believed to have been sustained in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed.

He was seen in Cardiff after he went on the run, but no information on any possible sightings elsewhere has been released.