3 . Kevin Pokuta

19-year-old Kevin Pokuta sadly lost his life after a fatal shooting in Page Hall Road, Page Hall, Sheffield. The shooting took place in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, and Kevin died in hospital the following day. A post mortem examination subsequently confirmed he died as a result of a single gunshot wound. Three men aged 21, 23 and 41 were arrested on suspicion of murder. They have all since been released on police bail pending further enquiries. South Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent witness appeal, as the investigation continues. DCI Joanne Kemp, Senior Investigating Officer, said: "It is now one week since Kevin was killed in this senseless attack. "Our thoughts remain with his family, including his partner and his two young children, aged just seven months and two years old, who will grow up without their father. “We know from our enquiries so far that members of the public were in the area just before the time of the shooting and may have witnessed something which turns out to be crucial to our investigation. "If this was you, we are urging you to come forward and assist us as we seek justice for Kevin and his family. "We are working relentlessly to find out what happened to Kevin and crack down on gun crime in our communities. "We simply will not tolerate gun crime and are doing all we can to keep local people safe from danger. However, this isn’t something we can do alone – we need your help. "Please tell us what you know, or if you don’t feel you can speak to police directly then please contact Crimestoppers where you can remain completely anonymous. "Our officers continue to patrol the Page Hall area. Please do stop and talk to them if you have any concerns or information to share. We are here to help." The police investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can report it to them by calling 101 and quoting incident number 19 of December 12, 2023.