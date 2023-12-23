Christmas should be a time of joy and togetherness.
But following killings carried out on Sheffield's streets during the course of 2023, a number of families will be experiencing heartache instead this festive period.
In each of these cases, police have launched criminal investigations.
While some families have been delivered justice after their loved one's killer, or killers, were convicted, others are still waiting to be given the closure that can come with learning how someone came by their death.
Where possible, we have included incident numbers for the ongoing investigations.
1. Heartache at Christmas
Pictured top row, left to right: Philip McCauliffe; Kevin Pokuta; Stephen Mark Koszyczarski and Roger Leadbeater. Middle row, left to right: Mohammed Iqbal and Richard Wheeler. Bottom row, left to right: Emily Sanderson; Abdullah Hassan; Marcia Grant and Sarah Brierley
The body of Philip McCauliffe, 67, was found in a flat on at around 1.30pm on December 15, 2023.
A post mortem has concluded he died as a result of a bleed on the brain. Officers were initially called out over reports of an assault.
A murder investigation is underway and three people - two men aged 39 and 35, and a 37-year-old woman - were arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.
Police say Philip has no known relatives and they are searching for his next of kin.
For unknown reasons, South Yorkshire Police says it has made an automatic referral of itself to the IOPC, the independent police watchdog.
Speaking on December 17, 2023, DCI Andrew Knowles, senior investigating officer, said: "We have been working around the clock since Friday (December 15) to build up a picture of what happened to Philip in the run-up to his tragic death.
"We are aware of reports that Philip was assaulted prior to his death and have been making extensive enquiries, including going house-to-house in the community, to gather information which could help us to secure justice.
"We know people in the community will have information about what has happened and I urge you to make contact and tell us what you know. If you don't feel comfortable speaking to us directly, you can contact Crimestoppers and remain completely anonymous. We will never know who the information came from."
DCI Knowles added: "Sadly Philip has no known relatives and so far, despite a number of enquiries, we have been unable to identify a next of kin. If you are a family member of Philip, please do get in touch with us and appropriate support will be provided."
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote investigation number 14/219145/23.
19-year-old Kevin Pokuta sadly lost his life after a fatal shooting in Page Hall Road, Page Hall, Sheffield.
The shooting took place in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, and Kevin died in hospital the following day. A post mortem examination subsequently confirmed he died as a result of a single gunshot wound.
Three men aged 21, 23 and 41 were arrested on suspicion of murder. They have all since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
South Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent witness appeal, as the investigation continues. DCI Joanne Kemp, Senior Investigating Officer, said: "It is now one week since Kevin was killed in this senseless attack. "Our thoughts remain with his family, including his partner and his two young children, aged just seven months and two years old, who will grow up without their father.
“We know from our enquiries so far that members of the public were in the area just before the time of the shooting and may have witnessed something which turns out to be crucial to our investigation. "If this was you, we are urging you to come forward and assist us as we seek justice for Kevin and his family.
"We are working relentlessly to find out what happened to Kevin and crack down on gun crime in our communities. "We simply will not tolerate gun crime and are doing all we can to keep local people safe from danger. However, this isn’t something we can do alone – we need your help. "Please tell us what you know, or if you don’t feel you can speak to police directly then please contact Crimestoppers where you can remain completely anonymous.
"Our officers continue to patrol the Page Hall area. Please do stop and talk to them if you have any concerns or information to share. We are here to help."
The police investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can report it to them by calling 101 and quoting incident number 19 of December 12, 2023.
Zoe Rider, aged 35 and Nicola Lethbridge, 44, both of Fraser Drive, Woodseats, Sheffield, are accused of killing Stephen Mark Koszyczarski, who passed away in the early hours of August 11, 2023. They are also charged with robbery.
Emergency services were called to Fraser Drive shortly before 11.30pm on August 9, 2023 following reports a 60-year-old man had been found inside a property with serious injuries.
The man, subsequently formally identified as Stephen, passed away two days later.