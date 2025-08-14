An anti-knife crime charity says the tragic death of Sheffield teenager Harvey Willgoose was a “missed opportunity” to put measures in place to make the city’s schools safer.

Always an Alternative is calling for more safety features in schools to help protect and deter young people from knife crime.

Anthony Olaseinde, who runs the charity, spoke out after a teenage boy was found guilty last week of murdering 15-year-old Harvey in a knife attack at All Saints Catholic High School on Monday, February 3.

Harvey Willgoose

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is to be sentenced in October.

Mr Olaseinde said he is disappointed that more has not been done in the city’s schools to prevent a similar tragedy and to deter youngsters from carrying blades.

“I just feel like it was a missed opportunity. When it happened everybody was looking towards Sheffield and what we were trying to do to trailblaze it,” he said.

“We could've been the ones that could have made a difference, but nothing really has happened in our city. Yet two young people's lives are destroyed and many family members and friends are absolutely devastated.”

Anthony Olaseinde

Schools are being called to put provisions in place such as metal detectors.

Harvey’s mum, Caroline, is spearheading a campaign for knife arches to be installed.

She has launched a peition, which has so far been signed by over 50,000 people.

To be discussed in parliament she needs 100,000 signitures.

Harvey's parents, Mark and Caroline Willgoose outside Sheffield Town Hall | Errol Edwards

Mr Olaseinde said: “If you're willing to let a child go through what to do if they have to go into a lockdown situation at school, which is a very traumatic thing, why not put a metal detector in the front of the schools?

“It will make a difference, it won't stop everybody but it will deter people from taking a knife into school.”

The charity has eight knife amnesty bins in places across South Yorkshire, where peopel are urged to dispose of blades.

The hope is to eventually have one in every ward across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

The charity also also runs outreach programmes through their 'mobile youth club' and says that ‘relatability’ is important in tackling knife based violence.

“We’ve got quite a reputation of being down to earth anyway but we also all have our own lived experience. I think relatability is the absolute key,” he says, when talking about the success of the club.

“Self awareness of our staff is also imperative, we are not trying to or force them to do anything, we're only here to educate. Their choice is ultimately theirs.”

The charity also engages young people through educational talks and meetings with knife crime survivors and perpetrators.

Always an Alternative works with young people from primary schools and youth clubs to university students to educate themabout the reality of carrying knives.

In March, the Department For Education responded to The Star’s questions on if and how metal detectors would be installed in “all schools.”

In reply, a spokesperson said it is up to schools to plan their own security according to guidance and use their funding as they see fit, which goes for academies and state-operated schools alike.

A Government spokesperson said: “Schools are responsible for setting their own security measures and we support them to develop safeguarding frameworks to respond to incidents – including use of metal detectors if appropriate.

“Violent incidents in schools are rare, but all schools should be places of safety and learning.

“The government is committed to halving knife crime over the next decade, and we have already banned zombie-style knives, are progressing a ban on ninja swords and bringing in stronger age verification checks for the sale of knives online.”

The spokesperson said head teachers who want to see metal detectors or knife arches at school should consult with local police forces who can “provide advice about whether installation of these devices is appropriate,” and referenced the ‘Searching, Screening and Confiscation’ guidance for schools published in July 2022.

When asked if funding was available for schools to implement metal detectors, the spokesperson said the DfE “does not stipulate” how much of a school’s funding should be spent on security - effectively signaling that schools who want to must do so out of their existing budgets.

Sign the knife arches in schools petition here.