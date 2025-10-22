The boy’s sentencing is listed from 10am.

In terms of the order of things, the hearing is likely to begin with prosecution submissions. Given the judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, presided over the trial, prosecutors may not feel it is necessary to repeat the facts of the case.

However, more than two months have now passed since the trial concluded, so she may ask for a brief summary of the facts.

Victim personal statements provided by Harvey’s family are likely to be next.

They can choose to read the statements themselves, and if so, they will be called into the witness box for that part of the hearing. If they decide against that, their statements will be read in court by prosecution counsel.

Prosecution will then proceed to sentencing guidelines, and offer their submissions on what minimum term they believe the boy should receive.

Defence counsel will then mitigate on the boy’s behalf.

This can include the findings of pre-sentence and psychologists’ reports, along with character references.

In some cases, defendants write directly to judges to express remorse or explain the circumstances that may have led to their offending.

Defence counsel will also offer their submissions on the length of the minimum sentence, and whether there are any factors which should be taken into consideration.

This can include, but is not limited to: his age at the time of the offence; if he has a pre-existing mental disorder or health condition - that may have affected his culpability.

Culpability essentially means the level of responsibility a defendant has for their criminal behaviour.