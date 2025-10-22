Updates as boy who murdered Harvey Willgoose in Sheffield school stabbing is sentenced
After months of waiting, and a five-week trial, Harvey’s family will today (Wednesday, October 22, 2025) learn what sentence is passed down to the teenage boy responsible for his death.
They are expected to be present as the boy - who currently, cannot be named - is sentenced by the judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen DBE, from 10am.
She is required to pass a sentence of life imprisonment, the punishment ordered by Parliament for all individuals convicted of murder, but we will today learn the minimum term he is will be forced to serve behind bars.
Mrs Justice Ellenbogen is also set to decide whether The Star’s application to lift the reporting restriction, allowing the press and the public to name the boy, should be granted during the hearing.
The jury found the boy guilty of Harvey’s murder on August 8, 2025, following a five-week Sheffield Crown Court trial.
Both the defendant and Harvey were pupils at All Saints School at the time of the fatal attack.
Harvey was stabbed in the heart during an incident in the courtyard of All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road, Sheffield a few minutes into the lunch break on Monday, February 3, 2025. He collapsed less than a minute later, and died a short time after that.
What did the killer say to explain his actions during the trial?
Responding to question from lead defence counsel Gul Nawaz Hussain KC, the defendant detailed the years of bullying he has experienced, his issues with anger, the reasons why he posed with weapons including knives, a hammer and an axe, his relationship with Harvey and what led him to believe the teen had ‘turned against’ him.
He also detailed the reason he believed it was necessary to arm himself with a ‘scary’ knife on the day of the fatal stabbing, and the threats he claimed Harvey made towards him in the hours leading up to it.
The defendant claimed to have no memory of the fatal stabbing - which he had previously admitted to through a guilty plea to manslaughter - or the immediate aftermath.
Under cross-examination, lead prosecutor Richard Thyne KC asked him: “The prosecution case is you hadn’t lost control of your actions but you’d worked yourself up into a rage about Harvey...what do you say?
The defendant replied: “Well, I did lose control.”
“Are you saying you can’t remember the stabbing because you don’t want to tell jury the real answer,” continued Mr Thyne, to which the defendant replied: “No.”
Mr Thyne referred the defendant to evidence previously provided by forensic pathologist Dr Philip Lumb concerning Harvey’s post-mortem examination, in which he said the fatal stab wound was inflicted with ‘severe force,’ and cut through Harvey’s fifth rib.
Mr Thyne said: “You’ve watched now what you did, and you say you can’t remember it.”
“You know yourself best, what kind of harm do you think you intended?”
Replied the defendant: “I didn’t intend no harm to him.”
The jury rejected the defendant’s account to find him guilty of murder, by a majority verdict of 11 to 1.
What is Harvey's mum calling for through her campaign work?
Caroline Willgoose is calling for knife arches to be installed in all schools, and for more resources to be deployed to tackle “school avoidance.”
Discussing school avoidance with The Star earlier this month, Caroline said schools need to understand the problem, which she belives is widespread due to the high number of messages she has had since her son’s tragic death earlier this year.
Harvey, aged 15, attend just 20 days of his final year at All Saints Catholic High School before he was stabbed to death by a fellow pupil.
She described battles with Harvey as she tried to get him to attend school, even cancelling birthday celebrations as punishment - the thought of which “kills her” today.
Earlier this month, Caroline celebrated the news that the first knife arch, installed as part of her campaign, had been put in place at Penistone Grammar in Barnsley.
In a message on her Facebook page, she wrote: “We have done it Harvey! Goose Army!”
She told The Star: “Harvey knew there were knives in his school. Children are scared and I think this is reassuring for them.”
It did not mean Penistone Grammar had a problem with knives, she added.
What length of sentence are Harvey's family hoping for?
In the days following the guilty verdicts, Harvey’s mum Caroline spoke to Richard Madeley on ITV's Good Morning Britain.
He asked Caroline what she believed the sentence should be when the defendant returns to Sheffield Crown Court to be sentenced.
She said: "I think he's got to be made an example of."
Caroline also said she believes the judge should lift the order which guarantees the perpetrator's anonymity, due to his age.
Harvey's sister Sophie said of the killer: "He's a [teenage] boy. We'd like to think that he didn't want to murder Harvey.
"He's just from a troubled background and services have let him down."
She described the trauma of the six-week long trial and how watching the CCTV of her brother being stabbed will "haunt me forever".
What has Harvey’s family said about the trial and how they are coping?
Harvey’s mum Caroline spoke to The Star in the days before Harvey’s killer was convicted of murder.
She described the five-week trial as being like “mental torture.”
Caroline continued: “Our lives are ruined because I know that I'm never ever going to be happy again. None [of us], his sister, his brother. We're never going to be happy again. And that's a fact.”
When asked how Harvey’s brother and sister, Lewis and Sophie, have been coping, Caroline said ‘not great’.
“None of us are good. We never, I can't see us ever being good,” she added.
What did Harvey’s family say, after his killer was found guilty?
Speaking in the moments after the verdicts were returned, Harvey’s sister Sophie said: “On February 3 we didn’t just lose Harvey, we lost part of ourselves. Our lives changed forever that day.”
She added: “Harvey was full of life, a warm, funny caring boy, who had the unique ability to bring people together.
“His presence lit up every room. He made people feel see, heard and valued. He was deeply loved by his family, cherished by his friends, respected by all who knew him.
“This tragedy has not only devastated our family but has rippled across the country. People everywhere continue to grieve the loss of our beautiful boy.
“We know many have been traumatised. Some witnessed the unthinkable, others held Harvey as he took his last breaths. To them, we send our deepest love and strength.
“In Harvey’s memory we will continue to speak out, we will continue to raise awareness about the impact of knife crime, and campaign for safer schools, stronger communities and a better, safer future for not just our children but for us all.”
What have All Saints Catholic High School said in the wake of Harvey’s murder?
The Star put a number of questions to All Saints Catholic High School, after a former pupil was convicted of murdering Harvey Willgoose on school premises.
They included whether the school failed to act on red flags including the discovery of the axe; if they failed Harvey and his family; if parents can trust the school to keep their children safe - and whether anyone at the school has, or should, resign over the tragedy.
We received responses to eight of the 11 questions posed, and have been asked to attribute all responses to a ‘spokesperson’ for St. Clare Catholic Multi Academy Trust.
You can read their responses in full here.
Will the defendant be sent to an adult prison, or a young offenders’ institute?
The defendant will not be sent straight to an adult prison.
He will serve the first part of his sentence in a young offenders’ institute, and assuming he receives a long enough sentence, the boy will remain there until he turns 21.
Juveniles convicted of murder also receive life sentences, like adult defendants, however it is referred to as detention during His Majesty’s Pleasure.
Just as with the mandatory sentences passed down to adult defendants convicted of murder, the minimum term the defendant will serve in detention at His Majesty’s Pleasure will also be set.
The judge will decide on what she deems to be the appropriate length of the minimum term during today’s sentencing hearing.
Have other juvenile murderers and attackers previously been named?
We have previously compiled a list of seven youngsters, all of whom were all named as juveniles when reporting restrictions protecting their identities were lifted by Sheffield judges.
Six received convictions for murder - and one was convicted of attempted grievous bodily harm over a Sheffield school attack in which three people were injured.
All seven were all named as juveniles, following successful applications to lift reporting restrictions.
Six of the seven youngsters were named after being convicted of murder.
A judge ruled that the seventh male, Louis Melotte, could be named after he was found guilty of three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent over an incident at a Sheffield school in May 2024, during which a child and two adults were attacked.
All seven were jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held between July 2020 and November 2024.
Why does The Star believe Harvey’s killer should be named?
When he is sentenced later today, the boy will receive the mandatory life sentence the offence of murder carries, meaning that no matter what minimum term is passed or how much time the defendant ultimately spends behind bars, he will remain on licence for the remainder of his days.
But due to a reporting restriction placed on the case because of the boy’s young age, the press - and the public - are currently unable to name him. As it currently stands, the restriction protecting his identity is due to automatically expire when the defendant turns 18.
The Star, and others, have applied for the reporting restriction to be lifted, allowing the press to name the teen killer for the first time.
We have argued it is in the public interest for the defendant to be named, and in the hope it could serve as a deterrent to anyone considering arming themselves with a knife.
In the application sent to the judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen DBE, we have also suggested it should be lifted for a number of additional reasons, including: the unbalanced representation given Harvey’s name is known, but his killer’s is not; the grave nature of the crime he has been convicted of; the amount of time he is likely to spend behind bars and the impact Harvey’s death has had on the community.
You can read our full article on the application here.
What time is today's sentencing due to get underway, what is likely to happen and when?
The boy’s sentencing is listed from 10am.
In terms of the order of things, the hearing is likely to begin with prosecution submissions. Given the judge, Mrs Justice Ellenbogen, presided over the trial, prosecutors may not feel it is necessary to repeat the facts of the case.
However, more than two months have now passed since the trial concluded, so she may ask for a brief summary of the facts.
Victim personal statements provided by Harvey’s family are likely to be next.
They can choose to read the statements themselves, and if so, they will be called into the witness box for that part of the hearing. If they decide against that, their statements will be read in court by prosecution counsel.
Prosecution will then proceed to sentencing guidelines, and offer their submissions on what minimum term they believe the boy should receive.
Defence counsel will then mitigate on the boy’s behalf.
This can include the findings of pre-sentence and psychologists’ reports, along with character references.
In some cases, defendants write directly to judges to express remorse or explain the circumstances that may have led to their offending.
Defence counsel will also offer their submissions on the length of the minimum sentence, and whether there are any factors which should be taken into consideration.
This can include, but is not limited to: his age at the time of the offence; if he has a pre-existing mental disorder or health condition - that may have affected his culpability.
Culpability essentially means the level of responsibility a defendant has for their criminal behaviour.
It is unclear as to what stage in proceedings Mrs Justice Ellenbogen is likely to give her decision on whether to grant applications to name the boy by lifting the reporting restrictions currently in place.