At the gates of All saints Catholic High School, the fences of Beighton Welfare, and the grounds of Bramall Lane, flowers and balloons have been laid out for the 15-year-old killed in an alleged murder on February 3.
Several well wishers have been pictured arriving at the school gates to leave or present flowers. Balloons have been arranged in the young man’s village in Beighton, and football shirts have been placed at the home of The Blades.
It comes as the teenager’s mum has today told her followers on social media: “Life is never going to be the same.”
See our gallery below to see how Sheffield has poured out its support for Harvey Willgoose.