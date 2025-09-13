A killer who stabbed a 15-year-old boy to death at a Sheffield school will discover his fate in just over five weeks.

The convicted murderer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, knifed 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose in the courtyard of All Saints Catholic High School in February 2025.

He will discover the length of his sentence during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on October 22.

Harvey Willgoose suffered a fatal knife wound to his heart when he was stabbed twice by a fellow pupil in an incident at the courtyard of their school, All Saints Catholic High, a few minutes into the lunch break on Monday, February 3, 2025. He is pictured here with his dad Mark | Picture provided by Caroline Willgoose

The killer sneaked a hunting knife into school and within a minute of using it to attack Harvey, the much-loved teenager lost consciousness.

A short time later his devastated parents received the news that their beloved son had passed away.

CCTV footage of the stabbing captured the killer stabbing Harvey twice - once in his chest and once in his abdomen.

Devoted Sheffield United fan Harvey Willgoose was just 15-years-old when he was fatally stabbed by a fellow pupil in the courtyard of All Saints Catholic High School a few minutes into the lunch break on February 3, 2025 | 3rd party

After the killer was found guilty of murder following a trial, Chris Hartley, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Very sadly knife crime continues to be an awful blight on local communities leaving people completely devastated by the senseless loss of young lives.

“We remind teenagers that there can be horrendous and serious consequences of carrying knives. It has been proven that if you carry these weapons, you are more likely to use them or be a victim of knife crime. You are putting yourself, other people and your future at risk.

“Please stop carrying knives and stop putting lives in danger.”

Harvey Willgoose with his sister Sophie | Picture provided by Caroline Willgoose

Detective Inspector Joe Hackworthy, deputy Senior Investigating Officer on this case, said at the time: “This trial has been a heartbreaking reminder of the devastation knife crime causes in our communities.

“It tears lives and families apart – and that has never been more evident than in this tragic case.

“The boy who has been found guilty of Harvey’s murder thought carrying a knife would offer him protection and change the way his peers looked at him. He might even have wanted them to fear him. But the painful reality is that his decision led to him taking an innocent life, tearing the lives of two families apart, and is about to land him in prison.

“It’s important we try to change attitudes towards violence and carrying weapons – and we can all play a part in tackling knife crime.

“If you are a parent or carer and suspect your child is carrying a knife, or may be feeling under pressure to carry one, please have an open and honest conversation with them – and encourage them to tell someone they trust if they believe somebody, they know is carrying a weapon.”