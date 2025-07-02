The fatal stab wound which cost a Sheffield teenager his life was inflicted with “severe force”, a jury has been told.

Harvey Willgoose was stabbed in the heart with a hunting knife, causing fatal injuries, in an incident carried out at a courtyard at All Saints School in Sheffield , during the lunchtime break on February 3, 2025.

15-year-old Harvey collapsed around a minute after being stabbed, and died a short time later.

A teenage boy admits carrying out the stabbing and has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter, along with an offence of possessing a bladed article on a school premises. The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder however.

His trial began at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, July 1, 2025), and the jury of eight women and four men today heard evidence from Forensic Pathologist Dr Philip Lumb, who carried out Harvey’s post-mortem examination.

Dr Lumb said he was of the opinion that “severe force” had been used to inflict the fatal stab wound to Harvey’s chest, and explained that pathologists measure force on a scale of mild, moderate and severe.

He told jurors that the level of force was such that it cut through one of Harvey’s rib bones - something he suggested was “very difficult” to do - before penetrating his heart.

“That is a marker of severe force,” continued Dr Lumb.

The wound caused “catastrophic internal bleeding” and mechanical failure of his heart.

Jurors heard that Harvey’s fatal wound was inflicted first, before being stabbed for a second time to his upper chest, near his armpit.

Dr Lumb described the murder weapon as having a blade with a “sharp” point, which was 13-inches long, with a width of up to three inches at its widest point.

During the opening of the prosecution case yesterday, the jury was told that a spat between Harvey and the defendant began over a group message on social media, before spilling over into direct messages between the pair.

A message alleged to have been sent by the boy on the morning of the fatal incident read: “If u wan beef we can hav it.”

Prosecutor Richard Thyne KC said the teen stabbed Harvey a few minutes into the school lunch break, following a number of earlier “encounters” between the pair, in which the boy is accused of “pushing” and attempting to “provoke,” Harvey.

Following the opening of the prosecution case against the boy, his barrister, Gul Nawaz Hussain KC set out the case’s key issues “from the defence perspective.”

He argued the boy’s actions were “as a result of a long period of bullying, poor treatment and violence.”

“Things built, one upon another, until he lost control, and did - tragically - what we have all seen,” said Mr Hussain.

Jurors are expected to hear live evidence from teachers who were present at the time of the fatal incident.

The trial, which is expected to last for around four weeks, continues.