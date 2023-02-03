‘Hundreds’ of carp and fish have died after an unknown offender illegally opened a sluice gate at a reservoir near Sheffield.

Pictures and videos shared on social media show countless fish dead in a shallow brook following the incident at Harthill Reservoir yesterday (February 2). Mature carp could be seen trying to swim back up to deeper water or already dead.

Despite the efforts of local anglers who attempted to rescue as many fish as they could, South Yorkshire Police say hundreds of fish may have died as a result.

Angler Ben Elliott was one of the first on the scene after he heard through a Facebook group of a “large fish” found in a stream near the lake.

"Hundreds" of carp and fish have reportedly died after a sluice gate was opened at Harthill Reservoir on February 1. Images courtesy of Ben Elliott.

He said: “I got down there and this big carp was lying in this tiny brook half a mile from Harthill. I looked at the reservoir and it’s practically empty now.

“All the fish were battered – broken bones and ripped fins. These were mature fish, too, they can be worth thousands of pounds at a time to buy.

“Some might say they’re just fish, but whether it’s a goldfish or a golden retriever, there’s an act in place to protect them.”

The force is now investigating the offence under the Animal Welfare Act and they are working to find who opened a sluice gate that led to the incident.

A spokesperson for SYP said: “We want to hear from anyone who may have been at the reservoir this week in order to establish how this happened. The team are also in talks with the Canal and River Trust who control the reservoir.

“We are aware that the local angling community have been out in force trying to save the fish and encourage people to send any footage or images that may help our investigation to the SYP Rural Crime Team email address: [email protected]

“This will enable us to start to gather the scale of the potential loss of fish.

“You can also pass on information via live webchat, our online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 279 of February 3, 2023.”