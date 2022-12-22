A woman who hurled faeces into neighbours gardens on her Sheffield street has been made subject of a restraining order.

Sheffield magistrates heard how Christina Baxter, aged 69, of Rivelin Park Road, in Stannington, harassed her victims over a number of years, causing them significant stress and anxiety.

The incidents involved throwing cat poo were among a number of incidents which the court was told about.

Incidents included throwing rocks and gravel at her neighbour’s home, shouting at them in front of their young children as well as throwing cat faeces into their gardens.

A woman who hurled faeces into neighbours gardens on her Sheffield street has been made subject of a restraining order after police were called. File picture shows a police car

Baxter was found guilty of harassment without violence on 12 December 2022 following a three day trial at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court. She was sentenced on 20 December 2022 and given a restraining order preventing her from having any contact with the victims and from throwing anything onto their property. She is also required to pay £1,250 in compensation.

Baxter was taken to court after an investigation by South Yorkshire Police neighbourhood officers who had received complaints over her conduct.

Officers from the team which covers the Stannington area of the city issued a statement at the end of the court case.