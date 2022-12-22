Sheffield magistrates heard how Christina Baxter, aged 69, of Rivelin Park Road, in Stannington, harassed her victims over a number of years, causing them significant stress and anxiety.
The incidents involved throwing cat poo were among a number of incidents which the court was told about.
Incidents included throwing rocks and gravel at her neighbour’s home, shouting at them in front of their young children as well as throwing cat faeces into their gardens.
Baxter was found guilty of harassment without violence on 12 December 2022 following a three day trial at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court. She was sentenced on 20 December 2022 and given a restraining order preventing her from having any contact with the victims and from throwing anything onto their property. She is also required to pay £1,250 in compensation.
Baxter was taken to court after an investigation by South Yorkshire Police neighbourhood officers who had received complaints over her conduct.
Officers from the team which covers the Stannington area of the city issued a statement at the end of the court case.
PC Gabby Paraskeva, from the Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said today: “Baxter has been harassing her victims for a very long time and I am pleased we have been able to finally bring her in front of the courts. I hope that the guilty verdict and sentencing shows Baxter the detrimental effect her behaviour has caused.”