Sheffield Crown Court has heard during the trial how Bovic Mupolo, aged 21, of Fleury Rise, Gleadless, Sheffield, denies murdering 26-year-old Macaulay Byrne following an alleged ‘fight’ involving Mr Mupolo and Mr Byrne outside the Gypsy Queen pub, Beighton, just before 10pm, on Boxing Day, 2021.

John Harrison KC, prosecuting, claims Mr Mupolo pushed Mr Byrne and they were allegedly involved in a fight that started at the pub steps and spilled into the car park, during which time Mr Mupolo allegedly stabbed Mr Byrne multiple times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Harrison added that during the incident Mr Mupolo’s 25-year-old friend Layton Morris had allegedly been involved in another fight with others before helping Mr Mupolo get away and get a change of clothes.

Pictured is Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley, who died aged 26 after he suffered stab wounds following an alleged murder at the Gypsy Queen pub, on Drake House Lane, in Beighton, Sheffield.

Assistant pub manager Dawn Blake stated she had seen a group squaring-up outside before Mr Byrne returned to the pub and she called 999 and said he had been stabbed and was now behind the bar.

Mr Mupolo told the jury he did not stab Macaulay Byrne to death during a ‘fight’ after he claimed he had been racially insulted and he had been trying to defend himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Harrison said that after the incident Mr Mupolo and Mr Morris took a taxi to Swinton and changed clothes at Mr Morris’ address before going to a pub in Rotherham and two bars in Sheffield.

Under cross-examination from Mr Harrison, Mr Mupolo confirmed his defence was that Mr Byrne’s stab wounds must have been inflicted by Mr Byrne’s friends by accident. Mr Harrison said Byrne was taken to hospital but he died of his wounds a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Layton Morris, of Sidney Street, Swinton, near Mexborough, Rotherham, has pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender by helping Mr Mupolo with his departure and a change of clothes.

Mr Morris stated some people shouted racist threats so they left and he claimed he was not aware there had been a stabbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad