Despite having door staff in place on December 23, 24 and 25, the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton had no security personnel on the 26th.

On the same evening, Coley Byrne, 26, was stabbed to death in a confrontation in the pub’s car park. His killer has still not been found.

Now, Coley’s mum Michelle has been left asking herself whether the night of her son’s killing could have ended differently had bouncers been on duty.

Macaulay Byrne, also known as Coley

“It was the anniversary of this man in the area’s death, and people came from all over to have a drink,” said Michelle. “They get together each Boxing Day to have a drink and go to a string of pubs.

"The pub [Gypsy Queen] was chock-a-block that night, but there were no bouncers.

"If bouncers had been there that night it could have been different. I can’t help asking why.”

Door staff at Gypsy Queen have now been trained in using door wands and have been fitted with body-worn cameras since Coley’s murder.

A spokesperson for Greene King, Gypsy Queen’s managing company, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Byrne, and we are still fully supporting the police with their ongoing investigations.

“We follow a risk-based approach with door supervision teams, and on the night in question the pub was reasonably quiet and there had been no reason to expect any trouble of any kind, let alone a tragic incident such as this.”

It comes as Michelle told The Star she and her family spend every day “waiting for the phone call” to tell them Coley’s killer has been caught.

Anyone with information about Coley’s death can call 101 and quote incident number 845 of December 26. They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Residents reported hearing the sounds of screaming and glass breaking at the time.