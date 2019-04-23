Have your say

A gunman is still being hunted by the police over the shooting of a young Sheffield man last week.

An 18-year-old was shot in his leg during an attack in Oxford Street, Upperthorpe, at around 11am on Wednesday, April 11.

Police officers are investigating a shooting in Upperthorpe last week

CRIME: Killer still at large as investigation into murder of Rotherham mum continues

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

POLICE: Man found stabbed on Sheffield street close to scene of shooting at city councillor’s house

Extra police patrols were ordered in the wake of the attack.

READ MORE: Gunman at large after shooting at Sheffield councillor’s house

In a statement issued today, South Yorkshire Police said: “The investigation is continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and our enquiries are ongoing.

“There have been no arrests made at this moment in time.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 942 of April 17.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.