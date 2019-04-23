A man was found with a stab wound on a street close the scene of a shooting at a Sheffield councillor’s house, it has emerged today.

The injured man turned up at a restaurant on Abbeydale Road at around 11pm yesterday.

He was found with a stab wound under his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The knife attack happened around four hours before a shooting at Councillor Mohammad Maroof’s house on nearby Edgedale Road, Nether Edge.

Concerned neighbours said they heard a loud bang at around 3am.

Bullet holes can be seen in the front door of Coun Maroof’s semi-detached home, which he shares with his family.

The property is sealed off and under police guard.

The gunman is still at large.

Detectives have not confirmed whether the incidents are linked.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.