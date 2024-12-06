Two cats have been found dead in a Sheffield neighbourhood, sparking an animal cruelty investigation.

The dead animals were both found within a mile of each other, with the grim discoveries made just a day apart, say police officers who are now looking into the deaths

South Yorkshire Police were called in after worried vets were told about the deaths - with concerns then arising over the ‘suspicious’ nature of the deaths.

Today officers have confirmed they are investigating the deaths, and said they were appealing for information and witnesses following reports of ‘animal cruelty’ in the Birley area of Sheffield.

They have not given details of how the cats died.

They said in a statement: “At 4.50pm on November 26 we responded to reports of concern for animal welfare in Birley.

“It is reported that two cats were found dead – one was found at Carr Forge Lane on November 25 and the other was found less than a mile away at Silkstone Road on November 26.

“The cats were taken to a veterinary practice and the incidents were reported to the police due to the suspicious nature of the deaths.”

Officers say that their enquiries are ongoing, and that they would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything that could aid their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police online or by calling them on 101, quoting incident number 636 of November 26, 2024.

Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and leave information anonymously by ringing them on the free phone number 0800 555 111 or by logging onto the Crimestoppers website, and passing it on there.

News of the police investigation into the cats deaths in Birley comes just weeks after The Star reported how some pet owners in the city had received calls threatening to kill cats which had been reported missing.