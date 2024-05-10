Grenochase Sheffield: Two runners injured in collision with car during popular Sheffield road race
Two runners were injured after a collision involving a car driven by a drink-driver as they took part in a popular Sheffield road run.
Both were hurt after the car collided with them while they were taking part in the Grenochase, an annual three mile road race through Grenoside, which takes place every year.
And the driver has now been convicted for dangerous driving following the incident last summer.
But South Yorkshire Police were called out at 7.15pm on Friday July 14 2023, after they received reports of a collision involving a car and two pedestrians at the race, which starts at Grenoside Park, and was back again for the first time in 2023 since the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.
The two runners, a 45-year-old man and a 46-year-old, had suffered minor injuries in the collision, said police.
Following an appeal by police for CCTV and mobile phone footage, Carl Howson was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol and dangerous driving.
Howson, aged 33, from Sheffield, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol when he appeared before Sheffield magistrates in January this year. And on April 8, he also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.
He has now been handed a suspected prison sentence.
Howson was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday May 7 to 10 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.
He has also been ordered to drink no alcohol for a period of 90 days, must complete 200 hours of unpaid work, and must attend rehabilitation appointments.
Additionally, Howson has been disqualified from driving for 12 months’ and must take an extended re-test before he can obtain a licence again. He was also charged £150 in costs.
Sergeant Matt Cook, from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said:“I’m glad to see this dangerous driver lose his license. No-one should ever get behind the wheel when they have had too much to drink, there’s no excuse.”