Greenhill murder: Boy, 12, prepares for next court appearance over death of Sheffield woman

A boy, aged 12, is preparing for his second court hearing after being charged with murder.

Claire Lewis
Published 10th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded into secure accommodation after an appearance at Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday.

His case was transferred to Sheffield Crown Court, with a hearing planned for tomorrow.

The 12-year-old has been charged with the murder of 60-year-old Marcia Grant, who was hit by a car on the driveway of her Greenhill home on Wednesday night, last week.

A boy, aged 12, has been charged with the murder of Marcia Grant, from Greenhill, SheffieldA boy, aged 12, has been charged with the murder of Marcia Grant, from Greenhill, Sheffield
Marcia, who was a mum and grandmother, died at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services to save her.

She has been described as a “pillar of her community”.

The boy accused of her murder is also charged with possessing a bladed article.