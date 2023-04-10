A boy, aged 12, is preparing for his second court hearing after being charged with murder.

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded into secure accommodation after an appearance at Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday.

His case was transferred to Sheffield Crown Court, with a hearing planned for tomorrow.

The 12-year-old has been charged with the murder of 60-year-old Marcia Grant, who was hit by a car on the driveway of her Greenhill home on Wednesday night, last week.

Marcia, who was a mum and grandmother, died at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services to save her.

She has been described as a “pillar of her community”.