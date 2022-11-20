Emergency services were called to Greengate Lane, High Green, after they had been contacted over an altercation outside the Go Local shop at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, November 14.

South Yorkshire Police officers who are investigating the incident say it had been reported that three men in a grey Volkswagen Golf had approached another group of men – and that one of the men was stabbed during the altercation.

The victim, aged 23, made his own way to hospital where he was treated for injuries to his back. His injuries were not deemed life threatening or altering and he has since been discharged, say officers.

Police were called to Greengate Lane, High Green, Sheffield after a stabbing. File picture shows police vehicles

A spokesman for the police said “It is believed there were several people present in addition to several vehicles in the area at the time. Officers are keen to establish the circumstances and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the car prior to the incident or after to come forward. If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 747 of 14 November 2022 when you get in touch.”

You can access the online portal on www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ . Alternatively contact Crimestoppers online – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling 0800 555 111.